UPSC recruitment 2018: New job vacancies announced under central ministries at upsconline.nic.in, here is how to apply

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has announced vacancies in various posts under central ministries upsconline.nic.in. (Website)

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has announced vacancies in various posts under central ministries upsconline.nic.in. As per the official notification, this time the commission will be hiring Assistant Legal Adviser, Assistant Director, Deputy Director Associate Professor and others. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply can submit the application form visiting the official website. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply online is 11.01.2018 till 23:59 hours. To apply for these posts, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. Candidates should mention all his/ her qualification and experience in the relevant field, as per the commission.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Get all details relating to the vacancies here:-

1. Assistant Legal Adviser, Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Number of posts: 04

Pay: Pre-revised Pay Scale:- Rs. 15600 – 39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6600 in PB–3. Revised Pay scale of Rs. 67700-208700 as per 7th CPC at Level-11 in the Pay Matrix. General Central Service, Group ‘A’,

Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Age Limit : 40 yrs.

Educational Qualification: Degree in law from a recognized University or equivalent. Equivalent degree is LLB. OR Master’s Degree in law from a recognized University or equivalent. Equivalent degree is LLM.

2. Assistant Director (Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography), Central Hindi Training Institute, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs

Number of posts: 03

Pay: Rs.15600- 39100 with GP. Rs. 5400/- in PB-3 (Pre-revised pay scale). General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted; Non-Ministerial.

Age Limit: 35 yrs.

Educational Qualification: (i)Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the compulsory subject or with Hindi Medium. Or Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the compulsory subjects at 10+2 level.

(ii) Proficiency in Hindi stenography with speed of 100 words per minute in Hindi shorthand and 40 words per minute in Hindi typewriting, corresponding to 12000 KDPH on average of 5 key depressions for each word. (iii) One year diploma or certificate course in Hindi typewriting and Hindi Stenography conducted by Industrial Training Institute or other institutions under the aegis of the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or training imparted by the institute of State Governments or Union territories.

3. Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission

Number of post: 01

PAY: Rs.15600-39100 with GP. Rs. 6600/- in PB-3 (Level-11 in the revised pay matrix). General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted; Non-Ministerial..

Age Limit: 43 yrs.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any branch of Engineering/Technology from a recognized university or equivalent. Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.

4. Associate Professor (Technical) (Electronics and Communication Engineering), Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Directorate of Training & Technical Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi

Number of post: 01

Pay: Rs. 37400-67000 + Rs. 9, 000/- ( Academic Grade Pay ) in PB-4. General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted; Non-Ministerial.

Age Limit : 55 yrs.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology and Master of Engineering/Master of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering with First Class or equivalent either in Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology or Master of Engineering/Master of Technology and

Ph.D. or equivalent in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Candidates must upload the following documents/certificates relating to educational qualification, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) or any other information, as claimed in the online application, in a single pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 2 MB and is legible when a printout taken. For that purpose, the applicant may scan the following documents/certificates in 200 dpi grey scale.