UPSC recruitment 2018: Important update for Union Public Service Commission jobs aspirants at upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: The detailed interview schedule for the candidates is available on the official website.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview details for several posts at upsc.gov.in. The commission has issued the Admit card/Summon Letter for the recruitment to 20 posts – Skipper, Directorate of Logistics Customs and Central Excise, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. Along with this, the details for recruitment to 12 posts of Medical Officer (Homoeopathy) in Directorate of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy, Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi have also been released.

20 Posts of Skipper in Directorate of Logistics Customs and Central Excise:

The released schedule states, “Recruitment for the post shall be held by Written Test cum Interview on 15th & 16th May 2018.” It adds that the written test will be of two hours duration. (0800 hrs to 1000 hrs). Reporting time for the candidates will be 0730 hrs at Examination Hall, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110 069.

The written test will be objective type of 300 marks followed by the Interview of 100 marks. Only those candidates would be placed in the zone of consideration who obtain aggregate marks (written marks+ Interview marks) of at least 50% (for UR posts), 45% (OBC category) and 40% (SC/ST category) irrespective of marks obtained in the interview.

12 Posts of Medical Officer (Homoeopathy) in Govt. of NCT of Delhi:

The notice states, “With reference to your application for the above-mentioned post, this is to inform that you have been shortlisted for interview. You are accordingly requested to appear for the interview on As per schedule is given below at 09.00 A.M (Reporting time for Forenoon Session) and 12.00 Noon (Reporting time for Afternoon Session) in the UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110 069.”

UPSC recruitment 2018: List of original documents to be submitted on the day of Interview-

– Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate indicating the date of birth, or mark sheet of Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent issued by Central/State Board indicating Date of Birth in support of their claim of age.

– Degree Certificate along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years as proof of educational qualification claimed.

– Certificate of Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Homoeopathy.

– Certificate(s) in the “prescribed proforma” from the Head(s) of Organization(s)/Department(s) for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year) indicating the basic pay and consolidated pay, nature of duties performed/experience obtained in the post(s) with duration(s).

– Caste certificate in the prescribed proforma in case of candidates seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC from the competent authority indicating clearly the candidate’s Caste, the Act/ Order under which the Caste is recognized as SC/ ST/ OBC and the village/ town the candidate is ordinarily a resident of.

– A declaration in the “prescribed proforma” by candidate seeking reservation as OBC, that he/she does not belong to the creamy layer on the crucial date, in addition to the community certificate (OBC).

– Physically Handicapped (PH) certificate in “prescribed proforma” issued by the competent authority by Physically Handicapped persons eligible for appointment to the post on the basis of prescribed standards of Medical Fitness.

– Candidate claiming change in name after matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce etc. must submit the required documents.

– Certificate in respect of Age relaxation

– Persons already in Regular Government service, whether in permanent or temporary capacity other than casual/ad hoc/daily wages/hourly paid/contract basis are however required to submit a declaration that they have informed in writing to their Head of Office/Department that they have applied for the selection.

