UPSC Recruitment 2018: Hurry up! Last date of these vacancies end tomorrow, how to apply at www.upsconline.nic.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: UPSC has invited applications for various posts. (IE)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for posts of Assistant Director Safety and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before March 15. They can apply online on the UPSC’s official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is up to 23:59 on March 16.

Number of vacancies:-

Translator – 1

Assistant Director Safety(Electrical) – 1

Assistant Director Safety(Mechanical) –3

Assistant Director Safety (Chemical)– 1

Age limits for required posts

Assistant Director Safety (Chemical)– 38 years

Assistant Director Safety(Electrical) – 40 years

Assistant Director Safety(Mechanical)/Translator – 35 years

Qualification:

Translator: Candidates looking to apply for this post must have Bachelor’s degree in the Foreign Language concerned (TIBETAN) with English as the mandatory or elective subject at graduation level from any University recognised by the government. OR Bachelor’s degree with English as the mandatory or elective subject from any recognised University and diploma in the foreign language.

Assistant Director Safety (Chemical) – Interested candidates must have degree in Chemical Engineering from any recognized University or equivalent.

Assistant Director Safety (Electrical) – The person must have a degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

Assistant Director Safety (Mechanical) – Candidates should have a degree in Mechanical Engineering of from recognised University or equivalent to it.

Application Fee

(a) Interested candidates are needed to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either through remitting the money in any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) by cash or by using net banking facility of the BANK or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

(b) No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” for OBC male candidates. They will have pay the full amount of prescribed fee.

(c) Applications without the prescribed fee would not be accepted and will be rejected. No representation would be entertained against any such rejection.

(d) Once the fee paid, it would not be refunded under any situation nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.