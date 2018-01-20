UPSC recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced across central ministries at upsconline.nic.in; know about duties, pay scale and other details

UPSC recruitment 2018: In its latest job notification, the Union Public Service Commission has announced vacancies for the post of Professor, Deputy Director, Medical Officers and others at upsc gov.in. (PTI)

UPSC recruitment 2018: In its latest job notification, the Union Public Service Commission has announced vacancies for the post of Professor, Deputy Director, Medical Officers and others at upsc gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates who are willing to apply must note that the last date to apply online is February 1, 2018 at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website– upsconline.nic.in and not write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website– upsconline.nic.in. Before applying the candidates must know the duties to be performed for various posts. Here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

1. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Surgery), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare: 02 posts.

Duties: (i) To impart theoretical and practical instructions to under-graduate/post-graduate medical students; (ii) To conduct and guide research work in the speciality; (iii) To render patient care in the speciality; (iv) Any other duties that may be assigned by the authorities from time to time.

Pay: PB-3 i.e. Rs.15, 600-39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.6,600/- + N.P.A as admissible (pre-revised). Central Health Service, Group ‘A’ Teaching Specialist Sub-cadre.

Educational Qualification: (i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 ( 102 of 1956).

2. Chemist, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines: 3 posts.

Duties: To carry out chemical analysis of ores and minerals by conventional as well as by instrumental technique. Supervise the work of analysis of ores, minerals, ore dressing products and environmental samples carried out by the Assistant Chemist and other junior staff. Undertake the maintenance and repairing work of the instruments in the Chemical Laboratory. Coordination and standardization of instruments/equipment using suitable methods.

Pay Scale: Revise Pay Scale as per 7th CPC Level 10 (Rs.56100-177500/-) in the Pay Matrix and other allowances as applicable. General Central Service –Group ‘A’ Gazetted Non-Ministerial.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognised University or Institution.

3. Medical Officer, Directorate of Medical & Health Service, UT Administration of Daman & Diu: 11 posts.

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- in PB-3 + NPA (Prerevised). General Central Services, Group ‘A’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Duties: Consulting Indoor & Outdoor Patients. To attend OPD, IPD, Emergency, Post Mortem and MLC cases.

Educational Qualification: (i) Medical qualifications included in the first or the second schedule or Part-II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub-Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (ii) Completed of Compulsory Rotating in Internship.

4. Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission: 01 post.

Pay Scale: PB-3, Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs. 6600/- (Level-11 in the 7th CPC pay matrix). General Central Service – Group ‘A’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Duties: Deputy Director(ER) will assist the Senior Officers in Examination Reforms, Syllabus Revision and related work.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in any of this Subjects-: History/Sociology/Economics/

Political Science/ Public Administration/ Geography/ or Law from a recognized University. Or equivalent.

5. Scientist-‘B’ (Hydrometeorologist), Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation: 06 posts.

Pay scale: Revised Pay Scale as per 7th CPC: Level 10 (Rs.56100-177500/-) in the Pay Matrix. General Central Service, Group-‘A’, Gazetted, (Non-Ministerial, Scientific and Technical).

Duties: Collection/observation of Hydrometeorological data in the field. Rainfall measurement at Hydrometeorological stations. Collection of rainfall data in respect of all Hydrometeorological parameters & preparation of reports. Computerization of data in data Bank, Assisting in preparation of maps and reports. Compilation of technical reports and arranging for the issuance of reports. Data collection and processing for special studies.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Science or Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. The equivalent word is clarified as under: Master degree (at least two years degree course after graduation) in Physics/ Chemistry / Mathematics / Statistics or Master of Science Degree in any Discipline or Degree in Civil Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Electronics Engineering / Electricals Engineering or Engineering in any discipline from a recognized University / Institution.