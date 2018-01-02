UPSC recruitment 2018: Commission releases date, time, place for interview of Junior Scientific Officer at upsc.gov.in; check your name in list

UPSC recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule for Junior Scientific Officer (Mechanical) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance under Ministry of Defence. (PTI)

UPSC recruitment 2018: In its latest announcement, the Union Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule for Junior Scientific Officer (Mechanical) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance under Ministry of Defence. A total of 10 candidates have been shortlisted for the post. The candidates will have to appear on 30.01.2018 at 09.00 A.M (Reporting time for Forenoon Session) and 12.00 Noon (Reporting time for Afternoon Session) in the UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. “You are requested to bring all the original documents (along with their attested photocopies) regarding educational qualification, experience, age proof, community/PH certificate, equivalence certificate etc,” as per the official notification.

“The candidate called for interview conditionally should ensure to produce the originals of the deficient documents (for which they have been called conditionally) at the time of interview. If they fail to produce the required documents at the time of the interview, they will not be interviewed and their candidature may be cancelled, ” the commission stated.

Use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets in the UPSC premises is banned. Candidates are, therefore, advised to avoid bringing mobile phones with them, as the Commission does not undertake to keep them in their custody.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Here is the list of documents to be produced at the time of interview:-

Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate indicating date of birth, or mark sheet of Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent issued by Central/State Board indicating Date of Birth in support of their claim of age. Where date of birth is not available in certificate/mark sheets, issued by concerned Educational Boards, School leaving certificate indicating Date of Birth will be considered (like in case of Tamil Nadu & Kerala).

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years as proof of educational qualification claimed. In the absence of Degree certificate, provisional certificate along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years will be accepted.

Here is the list of candidates:-

Certificate(s) in the “prescribed proforma” from the Head(s) of Organization(s) /Department(s) for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year) indicating the basic pay and consolidated pay, nature of duties performed/experience obtained in the post(s) with duration(s). Only the experience in the field relevant to the post would be considered. Experience

certificate not in prescribed proforma would be considered on merits by the Commission.

Caste certificate in the prescribed proforma in case of candidates seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC from the competent authority indicating clearly the candidate’s Caste, the Act/ Order under which the Caste is recognized as SC/ ST/ OBC and the village/ town the candidate is ordinarily a resident of.