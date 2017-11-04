UPSC recruitment 2017: Vacancies announced in central ministries, last few days left to apply; check job roles, other details

UPSC recruitment 2017: Candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies announced by UPSC in central ministries must note that the last date to submit the application is November 16, 2017. (Website)

UPSC recruitment 2017: Candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies announced by UPSC in central ministries must note that the last date to submit the application is November 16, 2017. The commission has announced vacancies in various departments like Scientific officers under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director-General under Ministry of Shipping and Assistant Soil conservation officer under Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers. The candidates will be hired through the direct recruitment process. Candidates who are willing to apply can now visit upsc.gov.in Candidates must apply online through the its website. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected, the official notification stated:-

UPSC recruitment 2017: Check details of the posts:-

1. Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Shipping:

No. of posts: 05

Maximum age: 50 years

Pay scale: Pre-revised Pay Scale:- PB-3 Rs.15600-39100/- + Grade Pay Rs.7600/-

Duties: Work in connection with Survey and Inspection of Ship and examination of master and mates in Mercantile Marine Departments, implementation of ISPS code, Port State Control etc. and other duties arising under M.S. Act, 1958 and Rules and orders made there under.

2. Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive), National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution:

No of Posts: 04

Maximum age: 30 years

Pay scale: Level-8 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.47,600-Rs 1,51,100) plus T.A. & H.R.A. as admissible.

Duties: The responsibilities of Scientific Officer include testing & evaluation of concerned laboratory samples and Scientific Officer will work in connection with the Development of Testing methods for these materials. Scientific Officer will also be responsible for performing the day to day work of the Scientist B in their absence, including issuing the samples to Scientific Assistants & signing the fair Test Certificate.

3. Scientific Officer (Chemical), National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution:

No. of posts: 09

Maximum age: 30 years

Duties: The responsibilities of Scientific Officer include testing & evaluation of concerned laboratory samples and Scientific Officer will work in connection with the Development of Testing methods for these materials. Scientific Officer will also be responsible for performing the day to day work of the Scientist B in their absence, including issuing the samples to Scientific Assistants & signing the fair Test Certificate.

4. Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (Natural Resource Management / Rainfed Farming System), under Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers:

No of posts: 01

Maximum age: 35 years

Pay scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100( PB-3) + Rs.5400 (Grade Pay). General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Duties: Initial examination & technical comments on proposals relating to Soil & Water Conservation, Rainfed Area Development etc. Examination of District Action Plan, Technical examination of interventions proposed under RKVY. Assisting in the formulation of project proposals on Soil & Water Conservation, on-farm water management, Guidelines of NMSA. International Cooperation & Externally aided projects on Natural Resource Management including dryland/rainfed agriculture/watersheds. Technical coordination with different Ministries etc.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Application fee: Rs 25

UPSC recruitment 2017: How to apply

Candidates must upload the following documents/certificates relating to educational qualification, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) or any other information, as claimed in the online application, in a single pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 2 MB and is legible when a printout is taken. For that purpose, the applicant may scan the following documents/certificates in 200 dpi grey scale. Documents like Pay Slip, Resume, Appointment Letter, Relieving Letter, Un-signed Experience Certificate etc. must not be uploaded in the document.