UPSC recruitment 2017: Commission clears the appointment of 109 candidates from reserve list of Civil Services Examination, 2016

UPSC recruitment 2017: Good news for candidates who were put on a reserve list after passing the Civil Services Examination, 2016. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said that it has recommended the names of 109 candidates for appointment on remaining vacant posts. “As sought by the Department of Personnel and Training, the Commission has now recommended 109 candidates which include 87 General, 19 OBC, 01 SC and 02 ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2016. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T,” the statement read. The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2016 were declared on 31.05.2017. Then the commission has recommended 1099 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 1209 vacancies.

The commission’s statement noted that the candidature of the candidate bearing Roll 0335242 is Provisional while the result of one candidate has been withheld. Candidates can check the full list visiting the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

Earlier, An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, aspiring to enter the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was arrested for cheating in the civil services main exam with Bluetooth equipment. Safeer Karim, currently an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Tirunelvelli district, was caught talking to his wife in Hyderabad for answers. The officer said being caught for cheating in exams will have a serious effect on Karim’s career.

Here is the full list of candidates:-

