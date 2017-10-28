UPSC recruitment 2017: Notification out, host of vacancies announced under central ministries, apply now at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC recruitment 2017: The Union Public Service Service Commission, in its new job notification, has announced 19 vacancies in various central ministries at upsc.gov.in. (Website)

UPSC recruitment 2017: The Union Public Service Service Commission, in its new job notification, has announced 19 vacancies in various central ministries at upsc.gov.in. The commission will appoint candidates through the direct recruitment process. According to the official notification, posts like Assistant Soil conservation officer under Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers, Scientific officer under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director-General under Ministry of Shipping will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who are willing to apply can now visit upsconline.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is November 16, 2017.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts

1. Scientific Officer (Chemical), National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution:

No. of posts: 09

Maximum age: 30 years

Pay Scale: Level-8 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.47,600-Rs.1,51,100) plus T.A. & H.R.A. as admissible.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Master’s Degree in Microbiology or Degree in Chemical Technology or degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.

2. Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive), National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution:

No of Posts: 04

Maximum age: 30 years

Pay scale: Level-8 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.47,600-Rs.1,51,100) plus T.A. & H.R.A. as admissible.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgy from a recognised University or Institute.

3. Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Shipping:

No. of posts: 05

Maximum age: 50 years

Pay scale: Pre-revised Pay Scale:- PB-3 Rs.15600-39100/- + Grade Pay Rs.7600/-. Revised Pay Scale:- Level-12, Cell No.1 as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Educational Qualification: Certificate of Competency as Master of a Foreign Going Ship as recognized by the Government of India.

4. Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (Natural Resource Management / Rainfed Farming System), under Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers:

No of posts: 01

Maximum age: 35 years

Pay scale : Rs. 15,600-39,100( PB-3) + Rs.5400 (Grade Pay). General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Educational qualification: Master’s degree in Agronomy or Agriculture with Agronomy as a subject or Agricultural Chemistry or Soil Science or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Botany or Botany or Forestry or Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognised university or institute.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Application fee

1. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

2. No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to OBC male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

UPSC recruitment 2017: How to apply

1. Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

2. Candidates must upload the following documents/certificates relating to educational qualification, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) or any other information, as claimed in the online application, in a single pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 2 MB and is legible when a printout taken. For that purpose, the applicant may scan the following documents/certificates in 200 dpi grey scale. Documents like Pay Slip, Resume, Appointment Letter, Relieving Letter, Un-signed Experience Certificate etc. must not be uploaded in the Document.