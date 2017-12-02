UPSC recruitment 2017: New vacancies announced at upsconline.nic.in, know important details here

UPSC recruitment 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in its new job notification has announced vacancies. (website)

UPSC recruitment 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in its new job notification has announced vacancies for General Central Service, Group-‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post and Research Officer — Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial , Deputy Director–Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non- Ministerial, Planning Officer–Group ‘B’ Gazetted – Non-Ministerial on upsconline.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates must apply before 01.01.2018 for Staff Car Driver and for other posts the last date is December 14, 2017. There are three vacancies for Staff Car Driver [General Central Service, Group-‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card, for the posts they are applying online.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

1. Staff Car Driver, General Central Service, Group-‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial

Eligibility criteria:

1. Possession of valid driving license for motor cars. (Light Vehicle Four Wheelers Driving License).

2. Knowledge of motor mechanism. (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles).

3. Experience of driving a motor car for at least 03 years.

Educational Qualification:

1. A Pass in the 8th standard or Matric.

2.Three years’ service as Home Guard Civil Volunteers.

Pay Scale: PB-1 Rs 5200 – 20200 with Grade Pay Rs 1900 (Level 2 as per 7th CPC)

UPSC recruitment 2017: How to apply for Staff Car Driver:-

Candidates must send their application after duly filling the form along with required documents addressed to The Secretary, Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Here is the official notification:-

2. Research Officer (Language) / Linguist, under Ministry of Home Affairs – General Central Services, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial)

Number of posts: 01

Pay Band – 3, Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay Rs. 5400.

3. Deputy Director Medical, Directorate General of Factory Advice and Labour Institute, Mumbai, under Ministry of Labour and Employment- General Central Services, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non- Ministerial.

Number of post: 01

Pay scale: Level 11 (Rs.67,700- 2,08,700/-) + Non-Practicing Allowance.

Age limit: 43 years.

4. Deputy Director (ER), Union Public Service Commission- General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted; Non-Ministerial.

Number of post: 01

Pay scale: PB-3 Rs.15600-39100 with GP. Rs. 6600 (Level-11 in the revised pay matrix)

Age limit: 45 years

UPSC recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply for Research Officer, Deputy Director, Planning Officer:-

Candidates must apply online through www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Candidates must upload the following documents/certificates relating to educational qualification, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification (s) or any other information, as claimed in the online application, in a single pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 2 MB and is legible when a printout is taken.