UPSC recruitment 2017: Last date tomorrow, apply quickly for Grade-III officers, professors and others, visit upsconline.nic.in now; here are job duties

UPSC recruitment 2017: Job aspirants who are yet to apply for the vacancies announced by the Union Public Service Commission for various posts must note that the last date to apply online is December 28, 2017 at upsconline.nic.in. The commission has invited applications to fill up the vacancies of Gliding Instructor, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Specialist Grade-III officers and others. Candidates who are appointed will get an opportunity to work under Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Civil Hydrographic Officer, Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (NAVY)- 02 posts.

Duties: Confirmation of Geodetic data, calculation and plotting of projections to assist in compilation of navigational and other chats.

Pay Scale: Rs. 9300- 34800+Rs.4600 in PB-2 Revised to level-07 of pay level matrix as per 7th CPC. Defence Services (Civilian) Group-B Gazetted (Technical).

Age: 30 years.

Educational qualification: Degree in Engineering or Masters Degree in Mathematics or Geography or Geophysics. OR Pass in the final examination of the Institution of Surveyors in Sub-Division 1(b) Hydrographic surveying.

2. Gliding Instructor, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation – 02 posts.

Duties to be performed: To impart gliding training to the glider trainees and also to give instructional glider training to instructor.

Pay Scale: PB-2 (Rs.9300-34800+Grade Pay of Rs.5400 pre-revised). Revised pay scale of Rs. 53100-167800/- in Level 9 in the Pay Matrix as 7th CPC. General Central Services, Group ‘B’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Age: 35 years.

Educational qualification: 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics.

3. Specialist Grade-III (Tuberculosis), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare- 02 posts.

Duties: (i) To conduct and guide research work in the speciality; (ii) To render patient care in the speciality; (iii) Any other duties that may be assigned by the authorities from time to time.

Pay Scale: PB-3 i.e. Rs.15, 600-39,100 with Grade Pay Rs. 6600/- + N.P.A as admissible. Central Health Services, Group ‘A’ Non-Teaching Specialist Sub-cadre.

Age: 40 yrs.

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or second Schedule or part II of the Third schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

4. Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering), National Fire Service College, Nagpur, Ministry of Home Affairs- 01 post.

Duties: He/She will be required to conduct classes, develop curriculum, prepare teaching resources material, student guidance and counselling and to assist students in Laboratory work. Besides, he/she will be required to work in the area of research and consultancy as well as administrative duties as required by the Director/Head of Department.

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 6,000 (Academic Grade Pay). General Central Services, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Age: 35 years:

Educational Qualification: First Class Master Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

5. Professor (Technical) (Computer Science and Engineering), Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Directorate of Training & Technical Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi :03 posts

Duties: Teaching, research/consultancy projects & guidance to UG/PG students. To develop and upgrade Laboratories as per latest technology, represent institute in technical meets. To perform work related to the affiliating Universities and to assist the principal in academic & co-curricular activities and other allied duties.

Pay Scale: Rs. 37000-67000 ( PB-4 ) + Rs. 10,000/-(Academic Grade Pay). General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted; Non-Ministerial.

Age: 50 years.

Educational qualification: Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology and Master of Engineering/Master of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering with First Class or equivalent either in Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology or Master of Engineering/Master of Technology and PhD or equivalent in Computer Science and Engineering.