UPSC recruitment 2017: Last date looming, apply quickly for grade 3, assistant officers post, visit upsc.gov.in now

UPSC recruitment 2017: Candidates who are yet to fill the application form for the vacancies announced by the Union Public Service Commission for the post of Assistant Anthropologist and Specialist Grade III officer must note that the last date to apply is November 30, i.e. only 8 days are left. Candidates can now visit the official website upsc.gov.in to apply. In its latest job notification, the UPSC has announced vacancies in the posts of Assistant Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India and Specialist Grade III (Radio-Diagnosis) officer. The last date for printing the completely submitted online application is December 1, 2017, till 23:59 hrs.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

i) Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

ii) Candidates must upload the following documents/certificates relating to educational qualification, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) or any other information, as claimed in the online application, in a single pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 2 MB and is legible when a printout is taken. For that purpose, the applicant may scan the following documents/certificates in 200 dpi grey scale. Documents like Pay Slip, Resume, Appointment Letter, Relieving Letter, Un-signed Experience Certificate etc. must not be uploaded.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Application fee:-

(a) Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

(b) No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to OBC male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

1.Specialist Grade III (Radio-Diagnosis), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

No. of posts: 10

Age limit: 40 yrs.

Educational qualification: (i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

(ii) Post- Graduate degree or Diploma in the concerned speciality or Super-speciality mentioned in Section-A or Section-B in Schedule VI i.e. Doctor of Medicine (Radio-diagnosis); or Doctor of Medicine (Radiology); or Master of Surgery (Radiology); or Diploma in Medicine and Radio Diagnosis or equivalent diploma of one-year duration.

Duties:

(a) To conduct and guide research work in the specialty;

(b) To render patient care in the specialty;

(c) Any other duties that may be assigned by the authorities from time to time.

2. Assistant Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Department of Culture, Ministry of Culture

No of posts: 03

Age limit: 30 yrs.

Educational qualification: Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University or equivalent with evidence of specialization in Cultural Anthropology.

Experience: About one-year research experience in the field of Cultural Anthropology.

Duties:

a. To conduct research work in the field of Cultural/Social Anthropology, collection of data and analysis and report writing.

b. To assist sectional Head as and when required.