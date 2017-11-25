UPSC recruitment 2017: Apply online for fresh vacancies at upsconline.nic.in; check last date, other details here

UPSC recruitment 2017: The Union Public Service Commission has announced vacancies to fill up the posts at various ministries of the central government at upsconline.nic.in. (Website)

UPSC recruitment 2017: The Union Public Service Commission has announced vacancies to fill up the posts at various ministries of the central government at upsconline.nic.in. As per the official notification, Research Officer, Deputy Director, Planning Officer will be hired under this recruitment drive. Candidates who are eligible and interested must apply on or before December 14, 2017 till 23:59 hours. “In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on case to case basis,” the notification reads. Candidates must note that the printout of the online application and the following Original Documents/ Certificates along with self-attested copies and other items specified in the Summon Letter for interview are to be produced at the time of interview, failing which the candidate would not be allowed to appear in the Interview.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

1. Research Officer (Language) / Linguist, under Ministry of Home Affairs – General Central Services, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial)

Number of post: 01

Pay Band – 3, Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay Rs. 5400.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Linguistics from a recognized University. Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.

2. Deputy Director Medical, Directorate General of Factory Advice and Labour Institute, Mumbai, under Ministry of Labour and Employment- General Central Services, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non- Ministerial.

Number of post: 01

Pay scale: Level 11 (Rs.67,700- 2,08,700/-) + Non-Practicing Allowance.

Age limit : 43 years.

Educational Qualification: (i) A recognized Medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than the licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in Section13 (3) of the said Act. (ii) Five Years’ Professional experience including three years’ experience in the field of occupational health preferably in factories or mines

3. Research Officer/Planning Officer, Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour & Employment- General Central Service – Group ‘B’ Gazetted – Non-Ministerial.

Number of post: 01

Pay scale: Rs.9300-34800 (PB-2) + Rs.4600/-(G.P) (pre-revised). Rs.44900 (Level 7).

Age limit: 30 yrs.

Educational Qualification: (i) Master’s Degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics or Psychology or Commerce or Education of a recognized university or Equivalent.

4. Deputy Director (ER), Union Public Service Commission- General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted; Non-Ministerial.

Pay scale: PB-3 [Rs.15600-39100] with GP. Rs. 6600/- (Level-11 in the revised pay matrix)

Age limit: 45 years

Educational Qualification: Masters’ degree in Political Science/History/Sociology Public Administration/ Geography/ Economics from a recognized University.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Application fee:-

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

UPSC recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

Candidates must apply online through www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Candidates must upload the following documents/certificates relating to educational qualification, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) or any other information, as claimed in the online application, in a single pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 2 MB and is legible when a printout is taken.