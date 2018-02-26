UPSC notification 2018: Online application for civil services exams ends on March 6; here is how to apply at upsc.gov.in

UPSC notification 2018: Apply now for civil services 2018 prelims examination!

UPSC notification 2018: The online application process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s Civil Services examination will end on March 6. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the examination, can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and fill in the application form. According to the UPSC notification, “The online Applications can be filled up to 6th March, 2018 till 6:00 PM. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination.” It adds that the Commission takes up verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents only after the candidate has qualified for Interview/Personality Test. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know before filling the application form.

UPSC civil services 2018 prelims Exam Important dates:

Last date to apply for the exam: March 6

Date of commencement of preliminary exam: June 3

Date of commencement of Civil service main exams: October 1

UPSC civil services 2018 prelims Exam pattern:

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2018 will comprise of Paper-1 and Paper-2.

Paper-I will be objective type with multiple choice questions (MCQ) and will be of 400 marks. Paper-II will be general studies and the candidate has to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to qualify it.

Candidates should keep in mind that for every wrong answer there is a negative marking of one-third marks.

Paper-I consists of seven test areas which are Science and technology, history and culture, geography, Indian politics, Indian economy, environment and ecology, current events of national and international importance.

UPSC civil services 2018 prelims Exam Eligibility criteria:

Interested candidates must hold a degree to apply for the Civil Services Exam. The candidate should in between age group of 21-32 years as on August 1, 2018. For reserved category upper age limit is relaxable. Candidates can find details on the official website.