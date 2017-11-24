UPSC NDA NA I result 2017 released at upsc.gov.in, visit official website to check list

UPSC conducted the NDA/NA examination on April 23 earlier this year.

UPSC NDA NA I result 2017: The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA NA) I result for 2017 have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. NDA NA aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the same on the official website now. UPSC conducted the NDA NA examination on April 23 earlier this year. The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result, as per UPSC.

According to a press note released by the Commission, a list has been released “in order of merit of 371 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 23rd April, 2017 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 139th Course and Naval Academy for the 101st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2018. For detailed information regarding the actual date of commencement of the above courses, please visit the websites of Ministry of Defence i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.nic.in and careerairforce.nic.in.”

The release further states that the “The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC.”

UPSC NDA NA I result 2017: Follow the below mentioned steps to check results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of UPSC, click on the link that says ‘National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2017’

Step 3: A Whats New page including a link to the PDF document of the written results will open on the screens

Step 4: Now, click on the link to view your result

Step 5; In the list, search for your roll number and save the same for future

Note: The candidature of all the candidates whose Roll Nos. are shown in the list is provisional.