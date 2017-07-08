UPSC NDA NA exam results 2017: How to check result on upsc.gov.in and download admit card from the official website

UPSC NDA/NA exam result 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (NA) examination on the official website – upsc.gov.in. (Reuters)

UPSC NDA/NA exam result 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (NA) examination on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The candidates will be able to download admit cards from the official UPSC website. The crucial exam was conducted by the UPSC on April 23, 2017. The successful candidates in the written examinations and the interview will get admission into the three sections of the NDA — the Army, Navy and Air Force. As per news18.com, the examination which were conducted in April were for the 139th batch of NDA and 101st batch of NA. This course will start from January 2, 2018. Indianexpress.com reports that examination will take place in 41 centres across India and candidates should note that there will not be any paper admit cards issued. Candidates are advised to download a soft copy of their admit cards early to avoid a rush to the server.

UPSC NDA/ NA 2017 result, here’s your quick guide on how to check:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link under the ‘What’s New’ section that says ‘Result – National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) Examination, 2017’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page which will show a link for the result. Click on the result link.

Step 4: A page will display, you will be required tro fill in your registration id and roll number.

Step 5: Enter the details like registration id or roll number, date of birth and captcha in the field provided and get your result.

Note: All the candidates are advised to take a printout