UPSC IFS result 2017: Mains scores declared at upsc.gov.in, over 300 candidates qualify; check the full list here

UPSC IFS result 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for Indian Forest Services Main Examination 2017 at upsc.gov.in. (Website)

UPSC IFS result 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for Indian Forest Services Main Examination 2017 at upsc.gov.in. Candidate who have appeared in the examination can now visit the official website to check their results. The UPSC IFS Main examination 107 was conducted in December 2017. Now, those candidate who have qualified in the mains exam will have to appear for personality test or interview. The Commission will soon release the date and time of the personality at it website. Therefore, candidates must regularly visit the commission’s website for further updates.

More than 300 candidates have cleared the mains exam and are shortlisted by the commission for the personality test. The Personality Tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

UPSC IFS result 2017:- Here is how to check the mains score:-

1. Visit the official UPSC website– upsc.gov.in

2. Now click on the ‘Written Result: IFS Main Examination 2017′ link in What’s New’ window

3. You will be redirected to the new window.

4. Then click on the result PDF link

5. Download the PDF and check for your roll number.

6. Save and take a print out for future reference.

Check the full list here:

“The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test. The formats of SC/ST/OBC/PH Certificates and TA Form, etc. can be downloaded from the Website of the Commission. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said documents ready with them, ” as per the official notification.

The qualified candidates, who do not receive communication regarding their Personality Test, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011- 23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472.

The mark-sheets of candidates will be placed on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Interview/Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 60 days. UPSC stated that no request for change in the date and time of the Interview/ Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained.