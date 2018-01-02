UPSE CDS 2017: Combined Defence Service Examination-II written result announced on upsc.gov.in

UPSE CDS 2017: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Defence Service Examination-II 2017. (Website)

UPSE CDS 2017: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Defence Service Examination-II 2017. The announcement was made on Monday, January 1 for the exam that was conducted on November 19. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result on the official website, upsc.gov.in. 8692 candidates have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The UPSC has already declared the CDS I Exam 2017 result. The commission conducts exams for appointing job positions in government services. It also appoints officers and promotes or depute under various civil services and advice the government on national matters.

Vacancy details for UPSC CDS II

Indian Army, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun — 100

Indian Navy, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala – 45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad — 32 (Pre-Flying)

SSC Course (NT) (For Men), Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai— 225

SSC Women (Non-Technical), Officers Training Academy, Chennai – 12

How to check UPSC CDS results 2017?

Candidates who wish to check the results of UPSC CDS 2017, can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1) Go to the official site for the Commission – upsc.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the notification that says “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2016”

Step 3) Click on the link provided for the results in the new page

Step 4) A PDF will open. Scroll down to check your name and roll number in the lists provided

Step 5) Keep a copy of this PDF for further reference

All the successful candidates have to register themselves online on the Indian Army recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result. The qualified candidates will be called for the interview round by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. UPSC will upload the marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result.

About UPSE-

Union Public Service Commission is India’s central recruiting agency. Under Article 320 of the Constitution of India, the Commission is, inter-alia, required to be consulted on all matters relating to recruitment to civil services and posts. The functions of the Commission under Article 320 of the Constitution are to conduct examinations for appointment to the services of the Union, direct recruitment by selection through interviews, appointment of officers on promotion / deputation / absorption, framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules for various services and posts under the Government, disciplinary cases relating to different Civil Services, advising the Government on any matter referred to the Commission by the President of India.