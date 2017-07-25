UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2017 e-Admit Card released, visit official website upsconline.nic.in

Candidates need to visit the official website upsconline.nic.in to check the admit card.

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the admit card of the Combined Medical Services Exam 2017. Candidates need to visit the official website upsconline.nic.in to check the admit card. The applicants can also check the notification regarding the same at UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in, reported India.com. The admit card can be downloaded till August 13, 2017. The exam is scheduled to take place on August 13. There are 710 vacancies that will be filled by the recruitment process. It is compulsory for the applicants to download the “Important Instructions To The Candidates.” The admit card along with the instructions should be carried along on the day of the exam. In case the candidates face any problem while downloading the admit card, they should send an e-mail at web-upsc@nic.in and for Technical Problem and uscms-upsc@nic.in. The UPSC CMS Exam 2017 will be computer based. There will be two paper, each carrying a maximum of 250 marks. The time duration of each paper will be 2 hours. The paper I and Paper II will contain 120 questions each. The questions will be having multiple choices. There will be four choices per question and candidates will have to select the correct answer.

Steps to download UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2017 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the activated link ‘UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2017 e-Admit Card’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to upsconline.nic.in

Step 4: Enter required details such as registration number or Roll number

Step 5: Check the UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2017 e-Admit Card and download it

Step 6: Take the print out of the e-Admit Card and carry the same on the exam day.

Good luck to all candidates in their endeavours!