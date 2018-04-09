UPSC exam 2018: Key Union Public Service Commission recruitment update for aspirants at upsc.gov.in

UPSC exam 2018: The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2018 will be conducted on 22nd April 2018.

UPSC exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important update for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) aspirants at upsc.gov.in. The commission in a notice that was released recently said that it will be conducting the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2018 on Sunday April 22, 2018 across 41 centres that are spread across the country. It added that the e-Admit Cards for the candidates have been uploaded on the website for the candidates to download. It further said that the letter of rejection to the candidates stating the reason (s) for rejection have already been sent through the e-mail provided by the candidates. “The candidate may note that no paper admit card will be issued,” the notices read.

Here is what the notice further says-

“In case the photograph is not printed or is not visible on the e- Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as Identity Card (Students I card used by school/college), Voter I Card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport etc. and printout of e-Admit Card to the venue of the Examination to secure admission in the Examination.”

It adds that the candidates are advised to check their e-mail in case they have sent any representation. The candidates are also advised to take a printout of:

(i) e-admit card and

(ii) important instructions to the candidates (which must be read carefully well in advance)

In the past cases have been noticed where some candidates have faced difficulty in accessing the server at the last minute on account of server overload. To avoid the last minute rush such candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Card early.

Note: No duplicate e-admit cards will be issued in any circumstances after the commencement of Examination i.e. after 22/04/2018.