UPSC exam 2018: Eligibility, how to apply for jobs with 7th Pay Commission benefits; check details

UPSC recruitment 2018: All applications have to be submitted on the official website of UPSC before March 29, 2018. (Photo: IE)

UPSC exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for a number of vacant posts at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates interested in the posts can visit the official website to apply for the same. Candidates need to note that they have to read the instructions and other details about the examination and posts on offer carefully before applying for the vacancy. All applications have to be submitted on the official website of UPSC before March 29, 2018. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to know before filling the application form-

UPSC exam 2018: Post details-

Translator (Burmese): 01 Post

Translator (Dari/Persian): 01 Post

Legal Officer (Grade-II): 05 Posts

Public Prosecutor: 04 Posts

Stores Officer: 04 Posts

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing): 01 Post

UPSC exam 2018: Important date-

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application (ora) through ora website is 23:59 hrs on 29.03.2018.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is upto 23:59hrs on 30.03.2018

UPSC exam 2018: How to apply-

i) Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

ii) Candidates must upload the following documents/certificates relating to educational qualification, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) or any other information

iii) Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post in the prescribed manner.

iv) After submitting the Online Recruitment Application (ORA), the candidates are required to take out a print out of the finally submitted Online Recruitment Application

UPSC exam 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Translator (Burmese)

(a) Bachelor’s degree in the Foreign Language concerned (BURMESE) with English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level from a recognized University. OR Bachelor’s degree with English as a compulsory or elective subject from a recognized University; and (b) Diploma in foreign language concerned (BURMESE) with interpretership or translation standard from a University or Institute recognized by Government of India.

Translator (Dari/Persian)

(a) Bachelor’s degree in the Foreign Language concerned (Dari/Persian) with English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level from a recognized University. OR Bachelor’s degree with English as a compulsory or elective subject from a recognized University; and (b) Diploma in foreign language concerned (Dari/Persian) with interpretership or translation standard from a University or Institute recognized by Government of India.

Legal Officer (Grade-II)

(i) Master’s degree in Law with specialization in the field ofInternational Law and/or International Relations or International Organizations from a recognized University.

Public Prosecutor

(i) Degree in Law of a recognized University. (ii) Basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet.

Stores Officer

Degree in Engineering from a recognised University or Institute. OR Degree in Science with two years experience in Materials Management(procurement, maintenance of scientific and technical stores and equipments and inventory control).

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing)

Degree in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from a recognised University or Institute; or Post Diploma in Textile Chemistry or Textile Processing from a recognised University or Institute.

UPSC exam 2018: Pay scale-

Translator (Burmese): Level 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Translator (Dari/Persian): Level 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Legal Officer (Grade-II): Level 11 (Rs.67700-208700/-) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Public Prosecutor: Level 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Stores Officer: Level-7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing): Rs. 15,600-39,100 + Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) in PB 3.