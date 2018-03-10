UPSC exam 2018: Application process ends; from exam date to question paper pattern, all you must know

The preliminary exam is scheduled for June 3. (Indian Express)

The last date of applying for the UPSC civil service exams is now over. The candidates were allowed to apply from UPSC exam 2018 till March 6. The application was invited by the commission for as many as 782 jobs on its official website upsc.go.in. It will issue an e-Admission Certificate to the eligible candidates about three weeks before the start of the examination. Earlier, dates for civil services (prelim exams) and Indian Foreign Services (Prelim Exam) 2018 was released through CSE. Out of 782, 32 posts have been selected as reserved for benchmark disability category.

The preliminary exam is scheduled for June 3. Candidates who will qualify from this exam will be called for the main exam later this year. After the main exam is conducted, the selected candidates will then be called for an interview. The main exam is likely to be held on September 28. However, the date is tentative and the official date is yet to be announced.

The UPSC civil service exam is conducted to recruit for Indian Administrative Service(IAS), Indian Forest Service(IFS) and Indian Police Service(IPS), along with other posts.

Eligibility criteria

As per commission’s requirement, candidates must hold a degree to apply for the exam. and must be between the age group of 21-32 years as on August 1, 2018. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category.

Exam pattern

The prelim exam will comprise of Paper-1 and Paper-2.

Paper-I will be of objective type with multiple choice questions. It will comprise of 400 marks. Questions in Paper-II will be related to general studies. Candidates are required to get a minimum of 33 percent marks to qualify.

There will be negative marking of one-third marks for every wrong answers. Paper-I will have seven test areas comprising Science and technology, history and culture, geography, Indian politics, Indian economy, environment and ecology, current events of national and international importance.