UPSC ESE 2018: Last date today, candidates must apply at upsconline.nic.in; check time of closing, admit cards download date

Candidates who wish to apply for the Engineering Service Examination (ESE) needs to hurry up as the last date to apply is today, October 23. Those who wish to apply must apply online on the official website upsc.gov.in. The exam will be be held on January 7. All candidates must also note that the application portal will remain open till Monday until 6 pm. In a notification, the commission has also announced that the admit cards will be available for download from December 26.

The UPSC in its notice has also stated that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each centre except in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Nagpur and Dispur. Centres will be allotted on “first-apply-first-allot” basis.

Eligibility criteria:

1) All candidates must have a degree in engineering from any recognised university.

2) Candidates should at least be 21 years of age and not older than 30 years as on August 1, 2018.

Selection process:

Candidates who qualify the prelim round will have to appear for the main examination, dates of which will be released after some time. Those clearing the main exam will be called for the interview, the paper added.

How to apply

Candidates must first go to the official website of the UPSC as mentioned above and read the notification thoroughly.

Then they should click on the link Engineering Services Examination.

There will be two parts, Part I and II

Candidates must read the instructions and click on yes button at the bottom of the page.

Now, they must fill the required details.

Candidates must pay exam fees in part II registration, select examination centre, upload photograph and signature.

They must submit their applications and save a copy for further use.