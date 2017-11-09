UPSC CDS 2018: Notification out, vacancies announced for 414 posts at upsc.gov.in, check last date and other details

UPSC CDS 2018: UPSC The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018 at upsc.gov.in. (Website)

UPSC CDS 2018: UPSC The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018 at upsc.gov.in. The commission has announced 414 vacancies in Army, Navy and Air Force. Candidates must note that the online registration has been started and it will continue till December 4, 2017, 6:00 pm. Every year UPSC holds the CDS exam for selecting candidates in Army, Navy and Air Force. “The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination, ” the notification reads. The commission has said that the eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

UPSC CDS 2018: Here are the details of the posts:-

Name of the posts:

1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100

2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 45

3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32

4. Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai, 109th SSC Course (NT) (For Men): 225

5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai-23nd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course: 12

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Indian Military Academy:

a) Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January, 1995 and not later than 1st January, 2000 only are eligible.

b)Any graduation degree from a recognized university.

2. Naval Academy

a) Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January, 1995 and not later than 1st January, 2000 only are eligible.

b) An engineering degree from a recognized university.

3. Air Force Academy

a) 20 to 24 years age as on 1st January, 2019 i.e. born not earlier than 2nd January, 1995 and not later than 1st January, 1999 (Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 yrs. i.e. born not earlier than 2nd January, 1993 and not later than 1st January, 1999) only are eligible.

b) Bachelor of Engineering or any graduate degree in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level.

4. Officer’s Training Academy

a) For Male

i)Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January, 1994 and not later than 1st January, 2000 only are eligible.

ii) Any graduation degree from a recognized University.

b) For Female

i) Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible. They should have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1994 and not later than 1st January, 2000.

ii) Any graduation degree from a recognized University.

UPSC CDS Exam (I)2018: Here how you can apply:-

1. Visit the official website — upsconline.nic.in.

2. Now click on the link– ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’.

3. Complete the Part I and Part II registrations.

4. Enter all the required details in the prescribed format.