UPSC alert! Only one week left for online application; here’s the check-list and how to apply

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) 2018 Examination official notification has been released by the commission. Candidates who were waiting for the notification can now apply for 782 posts in various government departments. To apply, a candidate has to visit the official site of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The last date of applying for the examination is March 6, 2018. Earlier, UPSC had released an update regarding the probable date of release of the official notification of the Civil service Examination 2018. The official notification has been released today and aspirants can now apply before March 6.

The preliminary examination for the same is scheduled for June 3, 2018. Candidates who pass the prelims will be eligible for the Main examination which will be conducted later this year. After qualifying both mains and prelims, candidates will then be called for the interview which will be followed by the document verification of the candidate. The tentative date for Main examination September 28, 2018.

The IAS exam or UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered as the toughest tests in India and is organised to select Grade A officers for Indian Police Service, Indian Administrative Service and Indian Foreign Service

Vacancies are available for 782 posts which includes, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group ‘A’, Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Corporate Law Service, Group “A”, Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group ‘A’, Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group ‘A’, to name a few.

How to apply:

Step 1: Login to the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: After entering the homepage, click on ‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’.

Step 3: Open a new tab and click on Part I Registration for Civil Services Examination.

Step 4: To complete your application, you have to first fill the part ! and then Part II of the form.

Eligibility Qualification:

The applying candidates have to be a pass out student of Central or state University or the candidates should possess a degree from academic institutes set up under Act of Parliament or from varsity established under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. The age limit for applying is 21-32 years.

Exam pattern:

The Civil Services Examination is divided into two successive stages- First, Civil Service Examination (Objective), Second, Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and interview).