UPPSC result declared: UP Public Service Commission Lower Subordinate mains examination 2015 results declared

UPPSC result declared: The results for the Lower Subordinate Services main examinations has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The result has been declared on the official website of the UP Public Service Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission had conducted the exam on April 24 and around 10610 candidates appeared to try their luck in the examinations.

A total of 635 posts under various department heads were up for grabs in the examinations conducted. For the interview round, the commission has picked up 2113 candidates. The interview is scheduled to be held on January 4. It was way back in 2015 when the notification for the exam was released, says The Indian Express. The selection process for the candidates is followed like: prelims, mains and interview. The commission has simultaneously issued a note which states the cut-off details along with other details. The note states that the details about it will be released after the declaration of the final results.

Here’s how to check the UPPSC Lower Subordinate prelims result 2015:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UPPSC Lower Subordinate Exam Pre Result 2015′ on the extreme right

Step 3: The list of selected candidates with roll number will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the result and save it for further reference

Meanwhile, on December 15, Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority released the results of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), 2017 on their official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The website showed that results of over 1000 students were displayed as invalid, according to The Indian Express.

Furthermore, the examination dates for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) were announced by Uttar Pradesh State Technical University (UPTU). The dates were released at upsee.nic.in. The exam that is slated to take place next year and students who wish to appear should take a note of the exam as soon as the official notification for UPSEE 2018 has been released by UPTU. The exam is conducted every year for aspirants for admission to professional courses offered at the university or institutes that are affiliated to the University.