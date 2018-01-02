UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Over 2500 lecturer, dental surgeon posts announced; check last date, other details here

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released notification regarding UPPSC Recruitment 2018.

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released notification regarding UPPSC Recruitment 2018. The Commission has invited applications for the post of Lecturer and Dental Surgeon. Interested candidates can applying by filling and submitting the online application form which is available on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. A total of 595 Dental Surgeons are required in Medical Health and Child Welfare, whereas there is a vacancy opened for over 2000 lecturers is opened in Medical Education Department. Following are the detailed information about the recruitment perocess and eligibility criteria:

Name of the Board: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Name of the Posts:

• Dental Surgeon in Medical Health and Child Welfare UP

• Lecturer in Medical Education Department, UP

Number of Vacancies:

• Dental Surgeon: 595

• Lecturer: Over 2000

Apply Mode: Online through official website – uppsc.up.nic.in

Last date for submission of online application: January 30

Last date for deposition of application fee: January 25

Last date for receipt of hard copy of online applications along with enclosures: February 7

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Dental Surgeon-

• Aspirants should be holding a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree from a recognised university, OR

• An equivalent qualification recognised by Indian Dental Council and registered in the Dental Council of UP

Lecturer-

• Aspirants should be holding relevant qualification in the specified discipline along with experience

• In-depth details regarding the specialisation and individual required qualification can be found in the official notification

Selection process

• The selection will be made on the basis of an interview

• If the number of candidates is large, a screening test may also be organised

How to apply: