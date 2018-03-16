UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2018: Government jobs galore! Over 10,000 Assistant Teacher posts announced at uppsc.up.nic.in; full details here

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2018: UPPSC has invited applications for recruitment of 10768 posts through Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade Men / Women Branch) Examination 2018 at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in its mega recruitment drive has announced huge number of vacancies for Assistant Teachers on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC has invited applications for recruitment of 10768 posts of LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher through Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade Men / Women Branch) Examination 2018. The registration process has already begun. Teaching aspirants may apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2018. More details about the posts and application process are mentioned below:

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Vacancy detail

LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher –10768 Posts

• Female Teacher: 5404

• Male Teacher : 5364

LT Grade Teacher salary in UP: Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Subject wise vacancies of Assistant Teacher

The commission is appointing teachers for the following subjects:

• Hindi

• English

• Math

• Science

• Social Science

• Computer

• Urdu

• Biology

• Sanskrit

• Arts

• Music

• Commerce

• Physical Education

• Home Science

• Agriculture

LT Grade Teacher eligibility

Educational/Technical Qualification

• Bachelor’s degree in respective subject is required from a recognised University in India or an equivalent degree recognised by the Government.

• For Assistant Teacher (Men/Women) Computer-

B.Tech. / B.E. (in Computer Science) from a recognised University in India.OR,

B.Sc. in Computer Science.OR,

B.Sc in Computer Application,OR,

Bachelor of Computer Application or Bachelor’s degreewith ‘A’ Level course from NIELIT.

• Assistant Teacher (Men/Women) Music-

Bachelor’s degree with Music as a subject from a recognised University in India.OR,

Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in India with Sangeet Visharad from Bhatkhande Sangeet Mahavidyalaya or Sangeet Prabhakar from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad.

• B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India is a must requirement for all the subject teacher posts.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 Years

LT Grade exam date 2018

Registration Starting Date: 15 March 2018

Last date for Submission of Fee: 12 April 2018

Last Date of Application : 16 April 2018

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: How to Apply for LT Grade Teacher posts

The application is accepted online. The Candidates are not required to send hard copy of their online application form. Interested applicants can follow the following steps to submit their applications:

Step 1) Log on to the link – uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2) Find the ‘Apply Now’ link under the header, ‘( Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade, Men / Women Branch) Exam. – 2018 )’

Step 3) A new webpage will appear. Click on the link ‘View Advertisement’

Step 4) Click on the relevant pdf

Step 5) Read all the intructions carefully

Step 6) Click on the ‘Apply link’

Step 7) Click on ‘Registration’ link

Step 8) Fill the application form

Step 9) Upload all the required documents

Step 10) Pay the application fees

Step 11) Submit the information

Step 12) Take a print of the form for future purpose

Application fees

• Unreserved / Other Backward Class – Rs. 125

• Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe – Rs. 65

• Handicapped – Rs. 25