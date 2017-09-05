UPPCS exam 2017: Admit card released, candidates can download now

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit card for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services preliminary examination 2017. (Website)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services preliminary examination 2017. The candidates can now download the admit card visiting the official website. According to UPPSC, the examination will be held on September 24, 2017. There will be two papers– General Studies I and General Studies II– in the examination. Each paper will carry 200 marks. The commission will conduct the paper 1 exam from 9.30 am to 11.30 am while paper 2 will be held from from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here are the steps to download UPPSC admit card 2017:

1.Go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services prelims exam’

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

4. Download the admit card and save it for future reference

The commission will select the candidates through three stages. First be a preliminary exam which, once cleared will give civil services aspirants access to participate in the main written examination. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their results in the written exam and an interview. The comission had announced 251 vacancies. Also, the number of vacancies may increase or decrease on the request of the government, as per Hindustan Times.