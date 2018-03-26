UPPSC aspirants take note: Male candidates with ‘more than one wife’ need Governor’s nod to apply!

UPPSC recruitment 2018. (Photo: PTI)

In Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh, government job aspirants have been greeted with a rather bizarre condition. It may not apply to many but the eligibility criteria listed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in its notification for the post of Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade Men / Women Branch) Examination dated March 15 may have something alarming for married men and women, provided they do not fall under a certain criteria.

Point number 10 under the “Necessary Information to Applicants Filling their Applications through Online” states: “MARITAL STATUS: Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon’ble. Governor has granted an exemption from this condition.” The notification was released by the Commission for recruitment to the post of LT Grade Teacher.

When asked about the eligibility criteria, a UPPSC official told Financialexpress.com, “This is not the first time that this criteria has been added. It has been there forever.” When quizzed whether this criterion was kept keeping candidates of a certain section in mind, the official, “There has been no change in the criteria. We have not added anything new. You are free to decipher what the line wants to convey.”

A perusal of UPPSC notifications of previous years also throws up similar shockers. The Commission’s notification for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2017 under its ‘Necessary Information to Applicants Filling their Applications’ states “MARITAL STATUS: Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon’ble. Governor has granted an exemption from this condition.”