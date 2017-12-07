UPPRPB admit card 2017 for sub-inspectors civil police released at uppbpb.gov.in, here is how to download

UPPRPB admit card 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the admit card for the recruitment examination of sub-inspectors civil police at uppbpb.gov.in. (Website)

UPPRPB admit card 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the admit card for the recruitment examination of sub-inspectors civil police at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who have filled the examination form can now download the admit card visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. As per the notification, the board will conduct the examination from December 12, 2017. Candidates must note that the board will also make available a mock test from December 6 on their website so that on candidates gets well acquainted with the format and exam pattern. The exam will be online computer based (CBT) and will have objective type questions. The subjects in the examination include general Hindi, basic law/ constitution/ general knowledge, numerical and mental ability and mental aptitude/ IQ test/ reasoning. The duration of the examination will be for two hours. As per the notification, the board has asked the candidates to reach the examination center before 90 to 45 minutes before the exam time.

UPPRPB admit card 2017: Here is how to download the admit card:-

1. Visit the official website of the Board– uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification for the post.

3. Then click on the link — “Download Admit Card— Sub-inspectors Civil Police (Male)”.

4. Enter your details in the fields provided.

5. Click on submit.

6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

7. Save and take a print out for further reference.

About Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board:-

UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is committed to being a leader in recruitment, through impartial and objective methodology, adopting transparent processes, innovative technological applications, continuous evolution and growth.

Mission:- UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is committed to providing services which are appropriate to the needs of the police force based on its requirements to meet the challenges of the millennium.

Founding Principles:-

To adopt and implement procedures which are fair, impartial, transparent, non-discretionary, and non-discriminatory.

To inculcate a work culture of truthfulness, conscientious professionalism, responsibility, accountability, mutual trust and respect amongst one another and upholding the highest core values of reliability and work ethos.

To achieve the goals, we strive to work as a team within the Board and in collaboration with other agencies, making use of their abilities, diverse experiences and skills in human resource management.