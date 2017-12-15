UPTET 2017 result declared today, check your result at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2017 result: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test result has been declared today at the website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The answer keys for the UPTET exam that took place on October 15, were released on November 30. The test was held at 1,634 centres, 570 for primary level and 1,064 for the upper primary level. It is very simple to check your result on the website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2017: Stepwise directions to check results

1) Visit the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

2) On Homepage, click on UPTET 2017 result

3) Enter the information asked in the relevant fields

4) The results will be displayed on the screen

5) You can take printout of your result for any future reference

The UPTET examination was conducted in two parts – one for teachers of classes 1 to 5 and the other for those of class 6 and 8. Those who will qualify the exam, will be eligible for five years to apply for the teaching posts in the state.

UPTET eligibility certificates will be provided to the candidates who have qualified the exam. Those obtaining 60 percent of the total marks would be considered qualified for recruitment. Contractual teachers employed in Uttar Pradesh also were eligible to appear for the UPTET to claim eligibility for the post of teachers in primary schools.