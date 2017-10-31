UP Postal Circle GDS recruitment 2017: UP Post invites applications on 5314 vacancies, check appost.in for details on government jobs

(Source: UP Post Office Official Website)

The Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle has presented an excellent opportunity for the candidates who are preparing for government jobs. The state postal circle has, on Tuesday, invited applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the state. The number of vacancies will surely cheer your heart as this time the applications are invited to fill 5,314 vacancies. Those candidates who are searching for the Postal circle jobs in Uttar Pradesh region they can fill online application form from 30th October to 29th November 2017. The candidates belonging to SC/ST , female and PH category doesn’t have to pay the exam registration fees. They can register and apply online directly with their registration number. As per the official website, the selected candidates will get will get Rs 5,200 – 20,200 + Grade Pay Rs 2000 as their remuneration. Further information on UP Post Office Recruitment 2017 like age, education qualification, selection process, application process etc are mentioned below:

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Candidates need to be at least 18 years old as on October 30, 2017

2. Candidates should be not be older than 40 as on October 30, 2017

3. Candidates are required to have passed class 10 exams from an approved and recognised Board

4. Candidates require basic computer operating knowledge

5. Candidates should mandatorily take up residence in the village of the branch post office after selection

Here is the break-up of the posts available for the candidates according to the section they come from:

1. UR-2771 posts

2. OBC-1412 posts

3. SC-955 posts

4. ST-26 posts

5. PH-HH-59 posts

6. PH-OH-58 posts

7. PH-VH-33 posts

Here are the steps through which you can apply for the UP Postal Circle GDS recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the website of the UP Postal Circle appost.in/gdsonline.

Step 2: Click on the tab for “recruitment” and read the instructions provided.

Step 3: Click on the link to apply online (register to the site if you have not already).

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application.

Step 5: Download a copy of the application form for further reference.

The applicants will be selected for UP Post GDS Recruitment 2017 on the basis of merit list prepared by the authority. The Department of Posts (DoP), trading as India Post, is a government-operated postal system in India.