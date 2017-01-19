UP Board Exams 2017: Class 10 and 12 Exams to begin from March 16

UP Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th will commence from March 16. Source: PTI

UP Board exams 2017: According to a UP board official, the examinations for classes 10th and 12th will be held between March 16 and April 21. The official exam schedule is yet to be released by the board, the dates were earlier postponed due to the upcoming state assembly elections. The new dates have been approved by the Election Commission and will soon be released on the official website.

Nearly 26.24 lakh and 34.4 lakh students are likely to appear for class 12th and 10th board exams respectively this year. The board official also said that the high school examinations will go on for 15 days while and the intermediate examination will carry on for 15 days. Regardless the number of students that might appear, the actual number of students that appeared for the UP board examination 2016 fell short by 63,882.

The board examinations generally take place between February and March but this year all the boards (UP Board, CBSE and ISC) have postponed the starting date of the examination due to the upcoming assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in five states. According to an earlier notification by the board on December 8, 2016 the exam were scheduled to take place from February 16 to March 20 but the changes had to be made because of the polls. Similar case is with CBSE board who are conducting their board examinations from March 9 instead of March 1.