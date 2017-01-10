UP Board Exam 2017 Date Sheet Awaited, Exam Expected to Start from March 16!

UP Board Examination. Source: Indian Express

UP Board Exam 2017 Date Sheet : The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPBSE) is likely to conduct the board examination for Class 10 and 12 from March 16, 2017. The exams were earlier scheduled to take place from February 16 and March 20, 2017.

Last year the UP board examinations for Class 10 took place between February 18, 2016 to March 9, 2016 while that for Class 12 took place between February 18, 2016 to March 21, 2016. The delay in the exam dates this year is due to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and the three day holiday break for Holi. The UP Board of secondary Education has to withhold the final date sheet until further directives from the Election Commission of India.

The delay in the examination this year will further delay the results which will pose as a problem for the Class 12 students as they will then have limited time to apply to universities and institutions for further studies.

The number of students that are registered for Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board Exam 2017 are 60,29,252 while it is expected that only 34,04,571 will appear for Class 10 Board Examination and 26,24,681 will appear for Class 12 Board Examinations.