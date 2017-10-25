Union Bank of India recruitment 2017: Notification out, 200 vacancies announced, visit unionbankofindia.co.in now

Union Bank of India recruitment 2017: The Union Bank of India has announced 200 vacancies across India for the post of credit officer. (PTI)

Union Bank of India recruitment 2017: The Union Bank of India has announced 200 vacancies across India for the post of credit officer on unionbankofindia.co.in. Candidates who all are willing to apply can now visit the official website. According to the official notification, candidates having Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% aggregate marks from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies can apply for the posts. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is 04.11.2017. The official notification also said that the selected candidate can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank at sole discretion of the Bank. Hence, the candidates willing to work at any of the Branch / Office of the Bank should only apply. “Candidates having professional qualification like MBA (Finance) / CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ FRM/ CAIIB from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies will be preferred,” the notification read.

Union Bank of India recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the post

Name of the post: Credit officer.

No. of posts– 200 — (SC 49) ( ST 24) (OBC 65) (UR 62).

Basic Pay scale: Rs 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: The age of the candidates must be between 23 years and 32 years.

Educational Qualifications:

1.Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% aggregate marks from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

2. Post Qualification Work Experience in processing of credit proposals in officer cadre with any Scheduled Commercial Bank for a minimum period of two years immediately preceding the cut-off date of application as per this notification is mandatory.