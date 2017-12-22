Union Bank of India recruitment 2018: 100 vacancies announced for Graduates, Post Graduates at unionbankofindia.co.in; check to apply now

Union Bank of India recruitment 2017 18: One of the leading Public Sector Banks, Union Bank of India, has invited applications to fill up the vacancies of Forex Officer and Integrated Treasury Officer at unionbankofindia.co.in. (Reuters)

Union Bank of India recruitment 2017 18: One of the leading Public Sector Banks, Union Bank of India, has invited applications to fill up the vacancies of Forex Officer and Integrated Treasury Officer at unionbankofindia.co.in. Eligible and interested can now refer to the official website to apply for the vacant posts. Job aspirants must note that the last date to apply online is January 13, 2018 till 24:00 hours. All applicants are advised to apply only after carefully reading and understanding the contents of the job notification. A total of 100 vacancies has been announced for the posts of Forex Officer and Integrated Treasury Officer. “The selected candidate can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank at the sole discretion of the Bank. Hence, the candidates willing to work at any of the Branch /Office of the Bank need only apply, ” as per the official notification.

Union Bank of India recruitment 2017 18: Get all the details relating to the vacancies here:-

1. Name of the post: Forex Officer

Number of vacancies: 50 posts.

Basic Pay Scale: Rs 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post must be between 23 and 32 years.

Educational Qualifications: Graduate/ Post Graduate degree in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government of India/approved by Government Regulatory bodies.

2. Name of the post: Integrated Treasury Officer

Number of vacancies: 50 posts.

Basic Pay Scale: Rs 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950.

Educational Qualifications: Graduate/ Post-Graduate Degree with specialization in Finance/Mathematics/ Statistics/Commerce from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government of India/approved by Government Regulatory bodies.

Application fees: For general candidates, the fee is Rs 600 while the reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 100.

Selection Process: The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and/or Personal Interview. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts.

Union Bank of India recruitment 2017 18: Subjects to be studied for online test:-

1. Reasoning: 25 marks

2.Quantitative Aptitude: 50 marks.

3. Professional knowledge relevant to the post: 100 marks.

4. English Language: 25 marks

5. Total Duration of Examination will be of 120 minutes

Personal Interview:

A Personal Interview of 50 marks shall be conducted to assess the academic & job knowledge, power of expression, clarity of thought, qualities of leadership, extracurricular activities, hobbies, general demeanour, behaviour, communication skills, suitability for the post, etc. of the applicant. The minimum qualifying marks for the Personal Interview would be 25 marks (22.5 marks for Reserved Category applicants). The applicants not securing the minimum qualifying marks in the Personal Interview will be disqualified for selection.

Union Bank of India recruitment 2017 18: Here is how to apply:-

1. Visit the website–unionbankofindia.co.in

2. Click on the link “Recruitment” under “Careers” page to access the Recruitment Notification titled “UNION BANK RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2017 – 2018 SPECIALIST OFFICERS (FOREX & TREASURY ) – RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION”.

3. Then click on the link for online application.

4. Enter all your details and pay the fees.

5. Submit the form and take a print out for future reference.