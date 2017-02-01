Ugliness a reason of dowry, teaches Maharashtra HSC sociology text book

According to a report of DNA, in a chapter titled ‘Major Social Problems in India’ of the HSC Sociology text book, it was described how ugly women find it difficult to get married and hence the dowry culture prevails. (Reuters)

In a bizarre example of the rules and thoughts of the society getting passed to children through the education system, a Maharashtra HSC text book cited ugliness as the reason behind the continuation of the prevalent dowry system in the country. According to a report of DNA, in a chapter titled ‘Major Social Problems in India’ of the HSC Sociology text book, it was described how ugly women find it difficult to get married and hence the dowry culture prevails.

According to the text of the book, it said, “If a girl is ugly and handicapped, then it becomes a very difficult for her to get married. To marry such girls, bridegroom and his family demand more dowry. Parents of such girls become helpless and pay dowry as per the demands of the bridegroom as family. It leads to rise in the practice of dowry system.”

In a similar incident of influencing the education system through society and culture, the West Bengal government had replaced the traditional Bengali name for rainbow. Changing the names from the text books of the state, the West Bengal Council for Higher Education had replaced the word ‘ramdhenu’ with ‘rongdhenu. While the Bengali word for rainbow, ‘Ramdhenu’ means Lord Ram’s bow, ‘Rongdhenu’ means bow of colors.

However, in an attempt to replace ‘Hindu-influenced’ words with more Islamised words, Bangladesh had, made the changes long back. Other than the word ‘rainbow’ the Mamata Banerjee government had, in the Class VII’s ‘Environment and Science’ book changed the name of one of the colors of the rainbow. The color, ‘sky blue’, which was earlier called ‘Akaashi’ in Bengali had been replaced with ‘Aasmani’, which is a Urdu word for the color.