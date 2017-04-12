UGC NET January Exam Result 2017: Result expected by April 15, visit official website for updates

CBSE UGC NET Results 2017. (PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of National Eligibility Test (NET) by April 15, 2017. The UGC NET January Exam 2017 was conducted by CBSE on the behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) in the month of January this year. As quoted by India.com, ‘according to secondary sources and past trends show that the CBSE UGC NET Result 2017 will be made available by April 15.’ The results will be available on the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in as soon as it announced by the board. Candidates who successfully qualify the examination will be eligible for the post of an Assistant Professor and post the declaration of the results, selected candidates will be recruited for the post as per rules and regulations.

UGC NET January Exam Result 2017:

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results-

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

Once you enter the website, clink on the link that says, ‘Check CBSE UGC NET Jan Results 2017’

Enter the details requested and then click on submit

Your result will then be displayed on the screen

Save your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

All the candidates who qualify the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination will then become eligible for a Junior Research Fellowship.

About CBSE UGC NET:

Established in 1956 by the union government, UGC (University Grants Commission) is a statutory organisation that was founded with the objective to provide recognition to universities across the country along with providing funds to recognised colleges and universities. The exam is conducted the Central Board of Secondary Education on the behalf of the commission.