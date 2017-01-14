UGC NET examination on January 22, ‘digi-scoring’ to be used

The CBSE today said that the UGC NET Examination will be held on January 22 and the new digital way of evaluating answer sheets – ‘Digi-scoring’ would be used during the test. (PTI)

The CBSE today said that the UGC NET Examination will be held on January 22 and the new digital way of evaluating answer sheets – ‘Digi-scoring’ would be used during the test. In a statement released today, the board said that CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi had announced the new initiative of DIGITAL-SCORING of OMR sheets to be done for the first time, during the recruitment examination of Principals and Assistant Commissioners of Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan held on December 4, 2016.

After successful results, the technique was replicated during the Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment test held on December 17 for the post of Principals. The process was further up scaled and used for the third time during the recruitment test of KVS Teachers held on January 7 and 8, 2017, the statement said adding that digital scanning was done in Delhi and NCR at 108 examination centers. “Digi Scoring involves scanning of the OMR sheets and storing images instantly on the central server. This secures the data of each examinee in a temper proof format without losing precious time. Use of this technology by the board has visible benefits in terms of accuracy, transparency, cost efficiency and time saving,” the statement said.

The CBSE said that the board will proceed in a phased manner and plans to conduct the forthcoming UGC NET examination on January 22, using the same format in at least few hundred centers before switching over to other competitive exams.