UGC NET 2018: Follow these 4 simple steps to apply online at cbsenet.nic.in, registrations ending in 3 days

CBSE is all set to conduct UGC NET 2018 exam on July 8, 2018.

UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has invited candidates to apply for the National Eligibility Test (NET) at cbsenet.nic.in. CBSE conducts the NET examination on behalf of UGC. The online application for UGC NET that started on March 6 ends on April 6, 2018. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can visit the official website now to apply for the exam. The board is all set to conduct the exam on July 8, 2018. It is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian universities and colleges.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in mind in order to apply for the exam-

UGC NET 2018: How to apply-

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Apply for NET July 2018’

Step 3: Now follow the four simple step to complete your application process for UGC NET 2018- Fill the Application Form, Upload Scanned Photo & Signature, Pay the Examination Fee and Print Confirmation Page

UGC NET 2018: Examination Fee-

General Category candidate- Rs 1000

Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)- Rs 500

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender- Rs 250

UGC NET 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC are eligible to apply.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master s level examination had been completed by 19th September 1991(irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.

More about Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)-

Candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research fellowship will be eligible to receive a fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in universities/IITs/institutions. The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f. the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidates who have already joined M. Phil./ Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.