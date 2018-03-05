UGC NET 2018 notification out! Registration begins tomorrow at cbsenet.nic.in, check details

UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to start the online registration process for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 at cbsenet.nic.in from tomorrow, i.e., March 6. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website and fill in the application form starting Tuesday. Candidates need to make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria before applying. They also need to make sure that they go through the notification on the official website throughly first before filling in the application form.
The official notification of CBSE UGC NET 2018 states that, “On behalf of UGC, the Central Board of Secondary Education announces holding of the National Eligibility Test(NET) on 08th JULY, 2018 (SUNDAY) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian universities and colleges.” It adds that CBSE will be conducting the NET examination in 84 subjects across 91 selected Cities of Examination in the country. The award of JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor both OR Eligibility for Assistant Professor only will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of NET in aggregate. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to go through in order to apply UGC NET 2018-
CBSE UGC NET 2018 Important dates
- Submission of online application form- March 6, 2018
- Last date for Applying Online- April 5,2018
- Last date of submission of Fee through online generated Bank challan, at any branch of (Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank) or through credit/debit card- April 6, 2018
- Correction in Particulars of application form on the website- April 25, 2018 to May 1, 2018
- Date of Examination- July 8, 2018
CBSE UGC NET 2018 Examination Fee
- General- Rs 1000
- Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)- Rs 500
- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender- Rs 250
CBSE UGC NET 2018 Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science &Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test.
- Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.
CBSE UGC NET 2018 Age limit
The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has also been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).
CBSE UGC NET 2018 Exam Pattern
- The exam will be divided into two papers. While Paper 1 will consist of 50 compulsory questions, it will be conducted for 1 hour. The Paper 2 will have 100 compulsory questions and will be conducted for a total duration of 2 hours. While the total marks for Paper 1 will be 100; it will be 200 for Paper 2. Here are the specifications for the two papers-
- Paper-I shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.
- Paper-II shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.