UGC NET 2018 notification out! Registration begins tomorrow at cbsenet.nic.in, check details

UGC NET 2018 registrations start tomorrow at cbsenet.nic.in.

UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to start the online registration process for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 at cbsenet.nic.in from tomorrow, i.e., March 6. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website and fill in the application form starting Tuesday. Candidates need to make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria before applying. They also need to make sure that they go through the notification on the official website throughly first before filling in the application form.

The official notification of CBSE UGC NET 2018 states that, “On behalf of UGC, the Central Board of Secondary Education announces holding of the National Eligibility Test(NET) on 08th JULY, 2018 (SUNDAY) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian universities and colleges.” It adds that CBSE will be conducting the NET examination in 84 subjects across 91 selected Cities of Examination in the country. The award of JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor both OR Eligibility for Assistant Professor only will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of NET in aggregate. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to go through in order to apply UGC NET 2018-

CBSE UGC NET 2018 Important dates

Submission of online application form- March 6, 2018

Last date for Applying Online- April 5,2018

Last date of submission of Fee through online generated Bank challan, at any branch of (Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank) or through credit/debit card- April 6, 2018

Correction in Particulars of application form on the website- April 25, 2018 to May 1, 2018

Date of Examination- July 8, 2018

CBSE UGC NET 2018 Examination Fee

General- Rs 1000

Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)- Rs 500

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender- Rs 250

CBSE UGC NET 2018 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science &Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

CBSE UGC NET 2018 Age limit

The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has also been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

CBSE UGC NET 2018 Exam Pattern