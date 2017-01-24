UGC-NET 2017 exam: First time when Yoga introduced as subject, 4,500 students appeared for the test

CBSE conducts National Eligibility Test (NET) twice on behalf of University Grant Commission (IE)

It was the first time Yoga was introduced as a subject in the Central Board of Secondary Education UGC-NET 2017 exam syllabus and around 4,500 students appeared for the test which took place on Sunday . CBSE conducted the test for which around 7.94 lakh students had registered. The CBSE officials via press statement said that the candidates appeared in three papers where paper-I of General Awareness was common for all while paper-II and III were conducted out of 84 subjects that were selected by the students.

Paper I comprised 60 questions and carried a total of 100 marks, Paper II had 50 questions and carried a total of 100 marks and Paper III comprised of 75 questions for 150 marks. “The question papers were also provided in Braille for the visually-challenged students. About 25 minutes additional time was provided during paper-I and II to specially-abled candidates while 50 minutes additional time was provided during paper-III to such candidates,” the CBSE statement said.

Indian Express reported that the Board has also successfully used ‘Digi Scoring’, a digital marking system, in the recently conducted examinations of Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas.’

You May Also Like To Watch:

“The process of Digi Scoring was scaled up further at about 400 exam centres across the country for UGC-NET exam. OMR sheets were scanned at the exam centres itself and instantly stored at the central server of CBSE. The effort is to further increase this number to around 1900 plus centres during JEE test to be conducted in April this year,” the statement said.