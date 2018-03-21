Uber driver earns more than Infosys techie? Here is what a report claims

Uber driver earns more than Infosys techie. (Reuters)

Recently both Uber and Ola went on an indefinite strike to protest against low incomes. Now, an interesting fact has come to light related to their salaries. According to a report by Quartz, an Uber driver earns more than an Infosys techie’s monthly salary. An Infosys techie makes Rs 28,975.25 per month as starting salary, according to the report quoting Glassdoor. Meanwhile, an Uber driver is being paid between Rs 45,000 and Rs 90,000 per month. Uber in its press release said that over 80 percent of its drivers who do eight hours job each day make between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 after deducting the 20 percent fee charged by the company.

However, Uber drivers claim that the figures are rather low. A Bengaluru cab driver said that he earns Rs 700 a day while another cab driver from Kerala said he makes around Rs 500 a day, as per the report. Many were in such a bad shape that even striking was unaffordable because they needed every single day’s earnings to make ends meet.

Both Uber and Ola drivers had gone on strike in major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune among other cities. The strike was called upon by Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena.

Sanjay Naik, Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena said: “Ola and Uber had given big assurances to the drivers, but today they are unable to cover their costs. They have invested Rs 5-7 lakh, and were expecting to make Rs 1.5 lakh a month but are unable to even make half of this, owing to the mismanagement by these companies.”

Naik further alleged that the taxi-hailing companies are giving first priority to company-owned cars instead of driver-owned four-wheelers, causing a fall in their business.

In Mumbai, there are over 45,000 cabs but due to the decline in business, there has been fall of 20 percent in the number of cabs running on these platforms in the city.