TSTRANSCO recruitment 2018: Job notification out for 174 Sub Engineer posts at tstransco.cgg.gov.in, here is how to apply

TSTRANSCO recruitment 2018: The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) has released a job notification inviting online applications for the post of Sub-Engineer (Electrical) at tstransco.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to apply must note that they can now apply online visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is February 5, 2018. “Incomplete/Incorrect Application Form will be summarily rejected. The information if any furnished by the candidate subsequently in any form will not be entertained by TSTRANSCO under any circumstances. Applicants should be careful in filling up the application form and submission. If any lapse is detected during the scrutiny, the candidature will be rejected even though he/she comes to the final stage of recruitment process or even at a later stage,” as per the official notification.

TSTRANSCO recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Name of the post:- Sub-Engineer/Electrical

Number of posts: 174

Age limit- Candidates must be between 18 and 44 years.

Pay sscale- Rs 20535-865-23130-1160-28930-1425-36055-1700-41155.

Educational Qualification: Must have a Diploma in Electrical Engineering (or) Graduation in Electrical Engineering in addition to Diploma in Electrical Engineering (or) any other equivalent qualification recognized by the Board/United Govt. of A.P. / T.S./ India/ UGC/DEC/AICTE as the case may be or the Institutions registered in united A.P/T.S. Education Department.

Application Fee: Each applicant must pay Rs.100/- towards Online Application Processing Fee. This apart, the applicants have to pay Rs.120 towards Examination Fee. However, the Applicants belonging to SC/ST/BC Communities and PH are exempted from payment of examination fee.

How to apply:-

The Applicants have to read the User Guide for Online Submission of Applications and then proceed further.

(I)Step:- Payment of Fee: ApplicantS should pay the prescribed Fee as the notification as detailed above and obtain Fee paid receipt with Journal Number(12 digit) in the first instance.

(II)Step:-Submission of Application: After payment of Fee, the Candidate has to visit the website– tstransco.cgg.gov.in to view the detailed notification, User Guide and Application Form. The applicants have to provide payment details (journal number and date) and upload the scanned copy of passport size photograph with signature (see instructions for scanning and uploading photograph with signature) and then invariably fill all the relevant fields in the Application. Immediately on submission of application, the applicant will get an acknowledgment in the form of a downloadable pdf document.