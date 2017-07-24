TS TET Answer Key 2017: Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test to make announcement soon

TS TET Answer Key 2017: Candidates who appeared for the examination that was conducted by DSE Hyderabad on July 23, 2017 can check the answer keys of the examination as soon as the link of the same has been activated. (Website)

TS TET Answer Key 2017: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) answer keys will be released by the Department of School Education Hyderabad this week on the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination that was conducted by DSE Hyderabad on July 23, 2017 can check the answer keys of the examination as soon as the link of the same has been activated. According to an Indian Express report, some websites like manabadi.com have already released the unofficial answer keys of set — A, B, C and D, however, the answer keys are yet to be released on the official website. According to the information available on the official website, the application process for the same started on June 13, 2017 and ended June 30, 2017. The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on July 23, 2017. TS TET’s first paper was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The Teacher eligibility examination is conducted every year for the recruitment of teachers at different levels in the school. While paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

Steps to check TS TET Answer Key 2017-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that says, TSTET 2017 answer keys

Step 3: The links for all the four sets will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Choose the set accordingly

Step 5: Check the answer keys

All the best!!