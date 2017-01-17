TSPSC releases selected candidates list for Agricultural Extension Officer Grade-II

Telangana State Public Service Commission.

TSPSC: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released a list of all the selected candidates for the post of Agriculture Extension Officers Grade-II in Telanagana State, Department of Agriculture Sub-ordinate Service. Candidates can check selected candidates list on the official website now.

Steps to check the results-

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results-

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

Once you are on the home page of the website, find the link that says, ‘Notification No. 19/2015 Agriculture extension Officer Grade-II in TS in Department of Agricultural Subordinate Service’

A pdf file containing the roll numbers of all the selected candidates will open in front of you

or can directly visit http://tspsc.gov.in/Results/preambulam_aeos_19-2015_final_results.pdf

Find your roll number and save a copy of the same for further use

The list contains the names of 1,258 selected candidates for the post of Agriculture Extension Officer, Grade-II. The list of provisionally selected candidates will also be available on the TSPSC website soon. A total of 5,034 candidates had applied and 3,824 have appeared for the written examination held that was held

on March 13, 2016 and for the written exam that was held on June 4, 2016, a total of 7,645 candidates had applied and 6,479 appeared.

All the candidate whose names are mentioned in the list should produce all the original certificates that are required in accordance with the Rules / Notification.