TSPSC Recruitment 2017: Teacher Recruitment Test Online application starts; last date, other details here tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Recruitment 2017: The online application for Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) in School Education department under the Telangana States Public Service Commission (TSPSC) started on Monday. Candidates can visit the TSPSC official website tspsc.gov.in to obtain the application form. The last date for the online process is November 30, 2017. The date for examination is still unknown. The examination is for 1745 vacancies for school assistant (all medium except Urdu) and 196 vacancies for school assistant in Urdu medium. Notably, candidates need the Aadhaar card for online application. Also, candidates need to have education qualification details and caste/community certificate (issued by Mee Seva/E Seva) for the online process. The application fee for each course is Rs 200 and examination fee is Rs 80, added NDTV report. However, Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) of Telangana are exempted from the examination fee. Admit card will be available two weeks prior to the examination date.

Earlier, on October 29, TSPSC had conducted Forest Beat Officer examination across various centres. The exam was conducted in two sessions. While the Paper 1 was based on questions on General Knowledge, Paper 2 was in relation to questions on General Mathematics. Both the papers had 100 multiple choice questions and the candidates were given 90 minutes to solve each paper. All the questions carried 1 mark each and the paper was of SSC standard, as per Indian Express report.

In the final round of the recruitment process for Forest Beat Officer, the candidates will be selected on the basis of the candidates performance in the written examination (objective type), walking test and medical test. During the final selection, weightage or Bonus marks will be given to NCC certificate holders.