TSPSC recruitment 2017: 425 vacancies announced for teaching job at tspsc.gov.in, apply now

TSPSC recruitment 2017: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has announced 425 vacancies for the post the posts of Physical Education Teacher in School Education Department on tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who all are interested can now visit the official website to apply. Candidates must note that the last date to submit the online applications is 30.11.2017. The commission has announced that the hall tickets can be downloaded 07 days before commencement of Examination, as per official notification.

1. Physical Education Teacher – All Media (Excluding Urdu Medium):

No of posts: 374 posts

Age limit: 18-44 years.

2. Physical Education Teacher (Urdu Medium):

No of posts: 42

Age limit: 18-44 years.

3. School Assistant (Physical Education):

No of posts: 09

Age limit: 18-44 years

Educational qualification:

1. Must possess Intermediate (or its equivalent) recognized by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana with minimum 50% marks. And A Certificate / Under Graduate Diploma in Physical Education / Diploma in Physical Education from an institution recognized by the NCTE. And a Certificate / Under Graduate Diploma in Physical Education / Diploma in Physical Education from an institution recognized by the NCTE.

2. Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree. And Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) of at least one-year duration from any institution recognised by NCTE.

Application fee:

Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards online Application Processing Fee. This apart, the applicants have to pay Rs 80 towards Examination Fee. BC, SC & ST of Telangana State are exempted.