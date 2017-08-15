TSPSC notification 2017: 2,345 vacancies open in Medical and Forest departments

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in to apply for the posts. (Facebook/TSPSC)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has brought forth good news for government job-seekers! In a new notification issued by the commission, there are about 2,345 vacant posts in various departments in the state government, according to a report by the Hans. There are 205 posts available for the role of Civil Assistant Surgeons, 10 vacancies for Dental Assistant Surgeons in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

About 65 Tutor posts, 6 vacancies for Radiology Physicians and Physician in Directors. There are 43 posts available for the Civil Assistant Surgeons in Insurance Medical Services. The TSPSC notification also has vacancies for 1,857 posts of Forest Beat Officers, 67 posts of Forest Range Officers and 90 Forest Section officers in Forest Departments, the report said. Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in to apply for the posts. The TSPSC may also issue notifications for 2,500 engineers, 800 assistant engineers and 15,000 residential school teachers within a fortnight, reported Telangana Today.

According to PTI, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his Independence Day address had said, “On this happy and auspicious occasion of the Independence Day, I would like to give good news to the unemployed youth. I am happy to announce that besides 27,660 appointments so far we made, measures are being taken to make appointments for another 84,876 jobs shortly.” The posts made available by the Commission seem to be a step in that direction.