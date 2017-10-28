TSPSC FSO Key: Preliminary answer key for Forest Section Officers jobs released at tspsc.gov.in; here is how to download

TSPSC FSO Key: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the written exam to recruit Forest Section Officers in the Forest Department of the state on its official website. (Webiste)

TSPSC FSO Key: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the written exam to recruit Forest Section Officers in the Forest Department of the state on its official website. The exam was held on October 22. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now visit the official website tspsc.gov.in to view the preliminary answer keys for General knowledge and General Mathematics. The commission has released the answer key for both the papers separately. Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys online through the TSPSC website from October 28. The objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online on TSPSC website until November 3. The objections can be submitted in English language and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC. After November 3, the representation received will not be accepted.

As per the notification on the website, it said, “TSPSC has conducted Written Examination for the above notification on 22/10/2017. The Preliminary Keys of these exams will be available on TSPSC website from 27/10/2017. The objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online on TSPSC website from 28/10/2017 to 03/11/2017. Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections through the link provided. Objections received beyond 03/11/2017 will not be considered at any cost. The candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.”

How to download TSPSC FSO Exam 2017 answer key?

Candidates can follow the following steps to access the answer key for FSO exam:

Step one: Visit the official website of TSPSC – tspsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the link that will direct you to the website

Step three: Click on the link that says ‘Result, Keys, OMR download’

Step four: Click on the link for ‘FSO (47/2017) – Preliminary keys – Web Notes.’

Step five: To check Key for GK paper, click on ‘General knowledge FSO 17471’

Step six: To check key for Math paper, click on ‘General Mathematics FSO 17472’

Step seven: Answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step eight: Download it on your computer and take a print out of the same